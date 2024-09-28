China unveils moon-landing spacesuit for the first time

According to a video released by the CMSA, the spacesuit is made from protective materials that can shield astronauts from the lunar thermal environment and lunar dust. It is equipped with a multifunctional integrated control panel that is easy to operate and cameras for recording close-ups and long-distance scenes.

The spacesuit also features flexible and reliable gloves, a panoramic glare-proof helmet visor, and joints adapted for low-gravity environments. The overall design of the spacesuit is lightweight and suitable for activities on the lunar surface.

Astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping serve as models for the new lunar suit in the video. Clad in the lunar gear, they perform a variety of movements, including walking, squatting, bending over, kneeling on one knee, and climbing a ladder.

According to Li Meng from the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, the moon-landing spacesuit was developed in 2020, aiming to produce lightweight, compact, highly reliable and safe lunar suits. The development has made many key technological breakthroughs.