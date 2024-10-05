Bhutan appoints leaders to propel Gelephu Mindfulness City globally

Ito is uniquely qualified for this mandate based on extensive technology sector experience. His current role as President of the Chiba Institute of Technology and previous position as Director of the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) put him at the forefront of research & development in areas such as green energy, AI, web3 and Blockchain.

Similarly, his work with The Digital Society Council of the Digital Agency of Japan and international organisations such as The Mozilla Foundation and The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) means that he brings a broad network of relationships with him.



Ito commented on his appointment, saying, “Gelephu Mindfulness City and the Kingdom of Bhutan are trailblazers in environmentally responsible and mindful development based on abundant green energy sources; entrepreneurs pushing boundaries in areas such as AI, blockchain and drone development; and commitment to harnessing technology to improve the human condition.”



Yee Ean Pang joins the BOD with a strong investment track record in greenfield and infrastructure development across Asia, with a USD 6 billion portfolio, a significant portion of which is dedicated to renewable energy. He is currently focused on social sustainability investments. As the founder and director of Urbina Capital, former CEO of Surbana Jurong Capital and Director General of Operations at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, his expertise will guide Gelephu’s alignment with triple sustainability investment strategies, working to ensure economically, socially and environmentally responsible development.



Seow Hiang Lee, former CEO of Changi Airport Group, brings unmatched insights into urban development and international connectivity to the BOD. Having overseen the rise of Changi Airport to global prominence – the transportation hub has been named the World’s Best Airport multiple times – his deep understanding of the interplay between government and the private sector in the pursuit of infrastructure development and economic growth will be pivotal in ensuring Gelephu Mindfulness City’s competitiveness as a regional economic hub.



Arun Kapur, who led the establishment of the Druk Gyalpo’s Institute (DGI) at Paro, Bhutan, contributes a deep understanding of training and education systems to the BOD. He will play a key role in upskilling Bhutanese talent to take leading roles in private and public institutions in the Mindfulness City. Before his work with DGI, Kapur held leadership positions with some of the highest-ranked schools across India, including as Principal of The British School and Headmaster of the Vasant Valley School, both in New Delhi and as Executive Director of Learn Today, headquartered in New Delhi.



Lauren Chung, Asia Pacific CEO of Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, brings significant expertise in international relations and communications strategy to the BOD. Lauren is a trusted advisor to corporate boards, CEOs, investors, governments and civil society leaders, helping them achieve strategic goals while navigating high-stakes economic, geo-strategic, regulatory, media, social, technological and environmental change. She will provide guidance on the necessary communications infrastructure and skills development to support the City’s global stakeholder engagement.



The new appointees attended the opening session of the Bhutan Innovation Forum this morning in Paro, Bhutan, where Bjarke Ingels, founding partner & creative director of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), presented the concept masterplan for GMC.



Together, these development, technology and education pioneers will lay the foundation for Gelephu Mindfulness City to emerge as a global model of economic and social development in harmony with the human spirit and the environment. As Bhutan embarks on this visionary journey, it continues to seek like-minded, visionary professionals to join this pioneering initiative, driving forward a new era of growth and mindfulness for the Kingdom and beyond.