PLA launches latest stealth jet fighter — J-35A

Observers said there are several variants in the J-35 family, including one designed for the Air Force and another for deployment on aircraft carriers. The series has a common root, called the FC-31, which is a technology-demonstration prototype of stealth combat aircraft designed by the Aviation Industry Corp of China's Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute, according to observers.

The FC-31 was unveiled in October 2012 when the prototype made its maiden flight at the Zhuhai Airshow that year, becoming China's second prototype of the 5th-generation fighter jet, following the J-20.

Known as the Zhuhai Airshow, the biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition is the country's largest arms show and is recognized as one of the world's most significant defence exhibitions.

Z้hao Lei

China Daily

Asia News Network