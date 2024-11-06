PLA launches latest stealth jet fighter — J-35A

Colonel Niu Wenbo from the PLA Air Force's Equipment Department told reporters at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday morning that the J-35A will take part in the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, set for Nov 12-17 in Zhuhai, Guangdong province.
According to him, the J-35A is a mid-size stealth combat plane with multiple roles.
Upon its commissioning, China will become the second nation, following the United States, which has two types of stealth fighter jets in active service.
Currently, the PLA Air Force has deployed a large fleet of J-20 heavy-duty stealth combat aircraft, which started to be commissioned in late 2016.
The J-20 made its maiden public appearance at the 11th Zhuhai Airshow in November 2016.
Observers said there are several variants in the J-35 family, including one designed for the Air Force and another for deployment on aircraft carriers. The series has a common root, called the FC-31, which is a technology-demonstration prototype of stealth combat aircraft designed by the Aviation Industry Corp of China's Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute, according to observers.
The FC-31 was unveiled in October 2012 when the prototype made its maiden flight at the Zhuhai Airshow that year, becoming China's second prototype of the 5th-generation fighter jet, following the J-20.
Known as the Zhuhai Airshow, the biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition is the country's largest arms show and is recognized as one of the world's most significant defence exhibitions.
Z้hao Lei
China Daily
Asia News Network