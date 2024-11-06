Harris voters driven by democracy; Trump supporters by inflation, immigration

Candidates raise an array of issues but voters focus on a few

About two-thirds of Harris voters said the future of democracy was the most important factor for their votes. No other topic — high prices, abortion policy, the future of free speech in the country or the potential to elect the first female president — was as big a factor for her backers.

Trump voters were more motivated by economic issues and immigration. About half said high prices were the biggest issue factoring into their election decisions. About as many said that of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Only about one-third of Trump’s voters said democracy was the most important factor for their vote.

About 1 in 4 said the assassination attempts against Trump were the most important factor in their vote, and about 1 in 10 said that about the legal cases against him. Those were secondary issues for Trump’s voters, though.

Trump’s proposed tariffs on allies and enemies alike as well as mass deportation of unauthorized immigrants resonated with his supporters. About half of his backers labelled the economy and jobs as the top issue facing the country, while about one-third said the top issue was immigration.

Harris’s base, by contrast, was focused on a broader range of issues. About 3 in 10 called the economy a top issue, while about 2 in 10 said abortion and about 1 in 10 named health care or climate change.