Thailand’s relations with US to remain strong no matter who wins election

No matter who is elected the new president of the United States, the relationship between US and Thailand will remain strong, clear, and with full cooperation across various aspects, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Wednesday.

Ahead of his visit to China, Maris was answering a reporter’s question regarding the impact on international relations caused by a possible shift in power in US politics, if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the election.

“The shift in power should not affect Thai-US relations, as both countries have maintained positive bilateral ties for a long time,” he said. “However, there might be some adjustments moving forward, depending on discussions among political leaders and other sectors.”

Maris pointed out that international relations have different levels and dimensions, in which all related parties must be on the same page, be they the relations between governments, private sector, and civil societies.

“The Thailand-US relationship in all three levels has always been strong, therefore it should not matter who is at the helm,” said Maris.

He added that the ministry would monitor the US election and Cabinet formation closely, as well as discuss with related agencies to evaluate any changes in US’ foreign policies.

“Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wants Thailand to play a role [in international relations], and not dictate anything. The government wishes to see more cooperation between Thailand and all countries that are fair, and focus on mutual benefits of all parties, ensuring a win-win situation,” said the minister.