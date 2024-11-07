Trump administration brings new challenges for Thai business

Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US presidential election on Wednesday will result in a clear shift in the global order, with significant changes for which Thai businesses must prepare, the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) said on Wednesday.

Under Trump’s America First policy, global trade will become more divided, with the two major power blocs – the US and China, becoming even more distant, TNSC chief Chaicharn Charoensuk said.

“Thai businesses, especially exporters, must quickly adapt to the changing situation, as other external factors could create unpredictable direct and indirect impacts at any time,” he said.

With a new round of the US-China trade war on the horizon, Chaicharn said Thailand needed to create an investment climate that would spur the relocation of manufacturing bases from China, as well as positioning the kingdom as a regional logistics hub.

“Thailand must become an integral part of the supply chain that is shifting to this region, not just within Thailand itself, but also within Asean and India,” he said.