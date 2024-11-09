Chinese students from 13 foreign institutions face stricter reviews

Chinese students who have earned degrees from foreign institutions must apply for academic credential verification at home through the center under the Ministry of Education.
Certification materials for master's and doctoral degrees from 13 overseas institutions have recently faced frequent reports of abnormalities, the center said in the notice. In response, the center initiated an enhanced review process for degree certifications from these institutions, effective on Wednesday.
The list released by the center includes four universities in the Philippines, three in Thailand, four in Mongolia, and one each in Indonesia and Singapore.
During the enhanced review period, processing times for certification applications related to these institutions will be extended to at least 60 working days from the application submission date, according to the center.
Graduates from these institutions are suggested to stay in close contact with their universities, the center said, while encouraging prospective Chinese students overseas to pay close attention to the updates on the enhanced review process and carefully evaluate institutions and programs listed in the notice.
Li Shangyi
China Daily
Asia News Network