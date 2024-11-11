Panda-themed railway station to open soon in Chengdu

Designed to celebrate Chengdu's status as the "Panda City", the station blends local culture with public infrastructure. Its exterior and interior are adorned with playful panda motifs, including panda faces and bamboo-inspired decorations, creating a welcoming atmosphere for travellers.

Located in the Anjing township, the station is not just a transportation hub but also a vibrant cultural experience for visitors. Key features include panda-themed signage, murals and a prominent 3D panda sculpture at the station's plaza, which is expected to become a popular photo spot. The design is intended to offer an immersive environment, capturing the essence of Chengdu's famous panda culture.