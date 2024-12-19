US stocks dive as Dow tumbles 1,100 points after Fed hints at 2 cuts in 2025

The S&P 500 fell 2.9%, just shy of its biggest loss for the year, to pull further from its all-time high set a couple of weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,123 points or 2.6%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 3.6%.

The Fed said Wednesday it’s cutting its main interest rate for a third time this year, continuing the sharp turnaround begun in September when it started lowering rates from a two-decade high to support the job market. Wall Street loves easier interest rates, but that cut was already widely expected.

The bigger question centres on how much more the Fed will cut next year. A lot is riding on it, particularly after expectations for a series of cuts in 2025, which helped the U.S. stock market set an all-time high 57 times so far in 2024.

Fed officials released projections on Wednesday showing the median expectation among them is for two more cuts to the federal funds rate in 2025, or half a percentage point’s worth. That’s down from the four cuts expected just three months ago.

“We are in a new phase of the process,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. The central bank has already quickly eased its main interest rate by a full percentage point to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% since September.

Asked why Fed officials are looking to slow their cuts, Powell pointed to how the job market looks to be performing well overall and how recent inflation readings have picked up. He also cited uncertainties that will require policymakers to react to upcoming, to-be-determined changes in the economy.