China's operating high-speed railway hits 47,000 km

The total operating mileage of China's railway network amounted to 162,000 km, according to data revealed at an administration work conference.

Fei Dongbin, head of the administration, said the fixed-asset investment in the country's railway sector is expected to exceed 800 billion yuan ($111.3 billion) in 2024.

A total of 3,000 km of new tracks went into operation this year, including about 2,300 km of high-speed railways, Fei said.