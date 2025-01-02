India, Pakistan exchange nuclear sites, prisoner, and fisherman lists

The exchange of lists of nuclear installations and facilities is covered under the Agreement on the prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installation and Facilities between India and Pakistan.

The agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991, provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 34th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.

The lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody are covered under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008. Such lists are exchanged between the two nations every year on 1 January and on 1 July.