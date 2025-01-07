Missing Chinese actor arrives in Thailand, says police

TUESDAY, JANUARY 07, 2025

Missing Chinese actor Xingxing has arrived in Mae Sot district of Tak province, the police inspector-general Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot said on Tuesday.

The actor, whose real name is Wang Xing, was reportedly missing after arriving in Tak’s Mae Sot district for a shoot last Friday. His girlfriend, identified as Jiajia, had contacted several agencies in Thailand and China since then.

“The Thai-Myanmar border committee will assess if Xingxing was a victim of human trafficking,” Thatchai said, adding that the police would further question the Chinese actor if he is willing to cooperate.

He denied rumours that the Chinese actor was hired by Thai entertainment company GMM Grammy, saying that the police would question him before escorting him to Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the Immigration Bureau explained that Xingxing took a flight from Shanghai Pudong Airport and arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand at 3am on January 3. He did not provide information about his accommodation.

The bureau noted that the Chinese actor had travelled to Thailand for work, but said he did not specify which profession or country he would be working in.

“Upon arrival, Xingxing hired a personal car for 5,000 baht to take him to a shopping mall in the Mae Sot district of Tak. Afterward, he was picked up by a truck driven by an ethnic group headed to Myanmar via a natural route,” the bureau said.

The bureau added that the Chinese actor willingly took a truck to Myanmar after paying the driver 2,000 baht.

 

