Missing Chinese actor arrives in Thailand, says police

Meanwhile, the Immigration Bureau explained that Xingxing took a flight from Shanghai Pudong Airport and arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand at 3am on January 3. He did not provide information about his accommodation.

The bureau noted that the Chinese actor had travelled to Thailand for work, but said he did not specify which profession or country he would be working in.

“Upon arrival, Xingxing hired a personal car for 5,000 baht to take him to a shopping mall in the Mae Sot district of Tak. Afterward, he was picked up by a truck driven by an ethnic group headed to Myanmar via a natural route,” the bureau said.

The bureau added that the Chinese actor willingly took a truck to Myanmar after paying the driver 2,000 baht.