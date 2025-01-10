Malibu house of ex-Miss Universe Porntip destroyed in LA wildfires

Her residence was located near “Cholada Thai Cuisine”, a famous Thai restaurant, in Malibu beach city, Los Angeles.
She posted a message on her Instagram on Friday, saying: “We lost our beloved home in Malibu yesterday. So many precious memories in that special house… where many babies were born and raised.”
“My first and sacred nest for 25 years has now been reduced to ashes… erasing all the belongings, photos and mementos of the last few decades,” she said.
Porntip thanked netizens for their concerns, confirming that she and her family are safe.
The beauty queen married Herbert Simon in 2002. The American businessman is the owner of the Indiana Pacers basketball team and Simon Property Group. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, a son and a daughter.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted a message on X, saying she has instructed the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles to assist Thai nationals there.
She noted that the consulate-general has set up an emergency operations centre, and hoped that the wildfires crisis would be resolved soon.
“Thai people should follow news from public agencies closely,” she said, adding that they could contact the consulate-general on 323-962-9574 or 323-580-4222 anytime.
Paetongtarn also advised Thai people in Los Angeles to visit lacounty.gov/emergency for more updates about the wildfire.