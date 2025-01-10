Malibu house of ex-Miss Universe Porntip destroyed in LA wildfires

Her residence was located near “Cholada Thai Cuisine”, a famous Thai restaurant, in Malibu beach city, Los Angeles.

She posted a message on her Instagram on Friday, saying: “We lost our beloved home in Malibu yesterday. So many precious memories in that special house… where many babies were born and raised.”

“My first and sacred nest for 25 years has now been reduced to ashes… erasing all the belongings, photos and mementos of the last few decades,” she said.