Uyghurs detained in Thailand say they face deportation and persecution in China

Two of the people said that Thai officials pushing for the deportations are choosing to do so now because this year is the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, and because of the perception that backlash from Washington will be muted as the US prepares for a presidential transition in less than two weeks.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive internal discussions. The Thai and Chinese foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beijing says the Uyghurs are jihadists but has not presented evidence. Uyghur activists and rights groups say the men are innocent and expressed alarm over their possible deportation, saying they face persecution, imprisonment, and possible death back in China.

"There’s no evidence that the 43 Uyghurs have committed any crime,” said Peter Irwin, Associate Director for Research and Advocacy at the Uyghur Human Rights Project. "The group has a clear right not to be deported and they’re acting within international law by fleeing China.”

On Saturday morning, the detention centre where the Uyghurs are being held was quiet. A guard told a visiting AP journalist the centre was closed until Monday.

Two people with direct knowledge of the matter told the AP that all of the Uyghurs detained in Thailand submitted asylum applications to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which the AP verified by reviewing copies of the letters. The U.N. agency acknowledged receipt of the applications but has been barred from visiting the Uyghurs by the Thai government to this day, the people said.

The discussions of possible deportation had also reached the UN.

"We heard the unconfirmed reports as well and promptly checked with the authorities who have assured us to the contrary," said Babar Baloch, a spokesperson for UNHCR. "We continue to remind the authorities of their obligations on non-refoulement and to advocate for alternatives to detention.”

The principle of non-refoulement, under international law, states that no one should be returned to a country where they may face torture.

Relatives of three of the Uyghurs detained told the AP that they were worried about the safety of their loved ones.

"We are all in the same situation - constant worry and fear,” said Bilal Ablet, whose elder brother is detained in Thailand. "World governments all know about this, but I think they’re pretending not to see or hear anything because they’re afraid of Chinese pressure.”

Ablet added that Thai officials told his brother no other government was willing to accept the Uyghurs, though an April 2023 letter authored by the chairwoman of the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand first leaked to the New York Times Magazine and independently seen by the AP said there are "countries that are ready to take these detainees to settle down."

Abdullah Muhammad, a Uyghur living in Turkey, said his father Muhammad Ahun is one of the men detained in Thailand. Muhammad says though his father crossed into Thailand illegally, he was innocent of any other crime and had already paid fines and spent over a decade in detention.

"I don’t understand what this is for. Why?” Muhammad said. "We have nothing to do with terrorism and we have not committed any terrorism.” -

AP