Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico coming on Feb 1

“Perhaps he’s made decisions to sort of suspend the threat of tariffs over a whole slate of countries. We will wait and see,” Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said. “Mr Trump has been in a previous mandate unpredictable, so our job is to make sure we are ready for any scenario.”

Overall, the Republican faces an array of challenges in fulfilling his ambitions to lower prices. Biden managed to see the inflation rate drop over two years yet he was leaving office with price growth still outpacing wages over the past four years.

A big driver of inflation is a persistent housing shortage, and U.S. oil production is already at record levels, with producers facing uncertainty about global demand this year. The Federal Reserve is technically the government body tasked with keeping inflation at a roughly 2% annual target. Its usual levers are setting short-term rates for banks lending to each other, in addition to bond purchases and public communications.

Trump has said natural resource production is key to lowering costs for American consumers, both at the pump and in their utility bills.

Energy prices permeate every part of the economy, so increasing U.S. production of oil, natural gas and other fossil fuels is critical to national security. Trump, who has pledged to restore U.S. “energy dominance,” has complained that the Biden administration limited Alaska’s oil and gas production.

Trump showed his relative indifference to the fossil fuels accelerating climate change, even as he lamented natural disasters such as the Los Angeles wildfires. He said he would again withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, dealing a blow to efforts to combat global warming and once again distancing the U.S. from its closest allies.

Energy can impact prices, but it’s not the largest chunk of families’ spending. According to the weightings for the consumer price index, energy spending represents on average just 6% of expenditures, much less than food (13%) or shelter (37%).

Inflation, dormant for decades, resurfaced in early 2021 as the economy recovered with unexpected strength from COVID-19 lockdowns. A surge in customer orders overwhelmed America’s supply chains, causing delays, shortages and higher prices. Factories for computer chips, furniture and other products worldwide struggled to rebound.

Republican lawmakers were quick to blame the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief, though inflation was a global phenomenon that points to factors beyond U.S. policy. Inflation further worsened after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, pushing up energy and food prices.

In response, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023. Inflation has come down from a four-decade high of 9.1% in mid-2022. But inflation has picked up since September to an annual rate of 2.9% in December.

Voters were unimpressed with the progress against inflation, frustrated that prices remained more than 20% higher than they were four years ago while average weekly earnings had not kept up. Higher grocery prices – up 27% from February 2021 -- were especially painful.

After the inaugural address, Trump played down the importance of inflation in the 2024 election, suggesting in remarks at the Capitol that his voters cared more about immigration because there were only so many ways to talk about prices.

“How many times can you say that an apple has doubled in cost?” Trump said.