PM showcases Thailand’s 3 investment advantages at WEF

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted Thailand’s three key advantages as an investment destination to global leaders at the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.

Paetongtarn invited foreign investment in the agriculture, creative economy, and sustainability sectors during the Country Strategy Dialogue session.

“Thailand stands out for its strategic location in the region and status as the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, boasting world-class infrastructure and industrial estates,” she said.

Thailand’s first advantage, the PM said, is its strength in agriculture and food production. She highlighted the country’s abundant agricultural resources and status as a leading global food producer and exporter, earning it the title of “Kitchen of the World”.

Paetongtarn said the government is overhauling agriculture with modern technology such as AI, robotics, and precision farming to improve quality, reduce waste, and maximise yields. The tech-driven transformation would ensure the sector is resilient, sustainable, and future-proofed. The government is also driving food innovation to boost Thai cuisine’s reputation as delicious but also sustainable and healthy.