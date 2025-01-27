China captures scam center suspect in Wang Xing case with Thai cooperation

The joint efforts of the ministry's task force and the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, helped by Thai law enforcement, led to the arrest of a "major criminal suspect" on Saturday, the ministry said in a notice late on Sunday.

The ministry added that the suspect was surnamed Yan and returned to China on Saturday, but did not elaborate.

Wang Xing, a 31-year-old Chinese actor, travelled to Thailand early this month after receiving an unsolicited offer to join a film that was shooting in Thailand.