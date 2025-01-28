Overnight temperature drops to minus 44.4 degrees Celsius in Mongolia

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2025

Temperatures plunged to minus 44.4 degrees Celsius in Otgon soum, an administrative subdivision of Zavkhan province in western Mongolia, during the overnight hours from Saturday to Sunday, the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said Monday.

This is the coldest temperature recorded in Mongolia so far this winter, the weather monitoring agency in a statement.

The agency has forecasted that most parts of Mongolia will experience colder temperatures than the long-term average throughout the winter.

Mongolia is notorious for its harsh winters, largely influenced by the Siberian high-pressure system.

With its strongly continental climate, the Asian country endures long and bitterly cold winters when temperatures of minus 25 degrees Celsius are typical.

 

Xinhua

Photo by Gogo Mongolia

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy