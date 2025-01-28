Overnight temperature drops to minus 44.4 degrees Celsius in Mongolia

This is the coldest temperature recorded in Mongolia so far this winter, the weather monitoring agency in a statement.
The agency has forecasted that most parts of Mongolia will experience colder temperatures than the long-term average throughout the winter.
Mongolia is notorious for its harsh winters, largely influenced by the Siberian high-pressure system.
With its strongly continental climate, the Asian country endures long and bitterly cold winters when temperatures of minus 25 degrees Celsius are typical.
Xinhua
Photo by Gogo Mongolia