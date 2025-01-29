All eyes on Gaza: United Arab Emirates positions itself for post-war period

Abu Dhabi has thus decided to use diplomacy and humanitarian aid to show support for the people of Gaza. The wealthy Gulf monarchy is organising evacuations of wounded Gazans by plane to Abu Dhabi, via Israel.

Meanwhile, in the middle of Egypt's Sinai desert, on the border with Gaza, the UAE has built a floating hospital, huge aid storage hangars and six desalination plants capable of supplying drinking water to more than 600,000 Gazans – a quarter of the enclave's inhabitants.