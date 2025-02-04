Trump pauses tariffs on Canada, Mexico as they pledge border crackdown

A senior Canadian official said Canada was not confident it could avoid the looming tariffs as Mexico did. That’s because Canada feels as if the Trump administration has been shifting its requests of Canada more than it did for Mexico. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, having not been authorized to speak publicly.

Asked Monday afternoon what Canada could offer in talks to prevent tariffs, Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office: “I don’t know.” He mused about trying to make Canada the 51st state, part of ongoing antagonism despite decades of friendship with Canada in a partnership that has ranged from World War II to the response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The US president also indicated that more import taxes could be coming against China: “If we can’t make a deal with China, then the tariffs will be very, very substantial.”

Financial markets, businesses and consumers on Monday were still trying to prepare for the possibility of the new tariffs. Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of Stew Leonard’s, a supermarket chain that operates stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, said his buyers were considering stocking up on Mexico’s Casamigos tequila ahead of the tariffs and switching from Canadian to Norwegian salmon.

Stock markets sold off slightly, suggesting some hope that the import taxes that could push up inflation and disrupt global trade and growth would be short-lived. Trump even inquired Monday how the financial markets were doing as reporters were leaving the Oval Office.

The situation reflected a deep uncertainty about a Republican president who has talked with adoration about tariffs, even saying the U.S. government made a mistake in 1913 by switching to income taxes as its primary revenue source.

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said Monday that it was misleading to characterize the showdown as a trade war despite the planned retaliations and risk of escalation.

“Read the executive order where President Trump was absolutely, 100% clear that this is not a trade war,” Hassett said. “This is a drug war.”

But even if the orders are focused on illegal drugs, Trump’s own remarks have often been more about his perceived sense that foreign countries are ripping off the United States by running trade surpluses. On Sunday, Trump said that tariffs would be coming soon on countries in the European Union.

On Monday afternoon, he suggested a willingness to keep using tariff threats because the size of the US economy as the world’s largest made them effective.

“Tariffs are very powerful both economically and in getting everything else you want,” Trump told reporters. Tariffs for us, nobody can compete with us because we’re the pot of gold. But if we don’t keep winning and keep doing well, we won’t be the pot of gold.”

Jaime Bricker, the tourism director for Skagway, Alaska, said visitors from Canada are an important part of her community’s economy and the uncertainty around the tariffs has been difficult.

She recently was in Vancouver, Canada, for a tourism event, and many people she encountered — from cab drivers to wait staff — expressed concerns that the exchange rate and any tariffs could make it difficult to visit the US.

“It seems to be a fluid situation and it’s difficult to know just how impactful it will be without knowing for certain what could come in the days ahead,” she said.