Thai-Chinese coordination centre proposed to combat call centres

A Chinese delegation met with the Royal Thai Police on Tuesday to discuss the setting up of a Thai-Chinese coordination centre to enhance efforts to combat call centre operations.
National Police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet met China’s Assistant Public Security Minister Liu Zhongyi and his delegation at the police headquarters in the heart of Bangkok.
The discussion primarily focused on combating call centre operations and related criminal activities, with an emphasis on the proposed Thai-Chinese coordination centre to improve operational efficiency.
Attendees included Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, who is the director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Centre, as well as commanders of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, Tourist Police and Border Patrol Police.
Earlier, Liu Zhongyi expressed concerns about the growing number of Chinese nationals being lured or coerced into working for these gangs in Myanmar. He highlighted cases where some individuals were assaulted and others tragically lost their lives.
The case of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was rescued earlier this month after being deceived into travelling to Myanmar under the pretence of attending a fake casting audition, has further raised alarm. Liu Zhongyi added that such incidents have deterred many people from visiting Thailand out of fear for their safety.