Family members greet released Thai hostages in Tel Aviv

The family members, who flew to Israel on Monday, were warmly received by officials from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv led by counsellor, Setthapol Pacharapasitkul, on their arrival at the Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday,
Travel expenses for the four individuals, namely the mother of Surasak Rumnao, the younger brothers of Watchara Sriaoun and Bannawat Saethao, and the grandson of Pongsak Thaenna, were supported by Israel.
Relatives of the fifth hostage, Sathian Suwannakham, did not join the visit.
The released Thai hostages and their relatives demonstrated their delight at being reunited more than a year after the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted in October 2023.
According to the Foreign Ministry, 46 Thai workers were killed in the October 7 attack and 28 others were taken hostage, most of whom were later released. Only one Thai hostage is still being detained in Gaza.