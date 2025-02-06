New Zealand National Day: A time to celebrate 67 years of Thai-Kiwi friendship

The two nations, though geographically distant, share a deep and multifaceted partnership that spans diplomacy, trade, education and cultural exchange.
Over the years, this bond has continued to flourish, reinforcing mutual benefits and shared aspirations.
Thailand and New Zealand have enjoyed diplomatic ties for nearly seven decades, having officially established them in 1956.
This long-standing partnership is built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared interests. The two nations have actively collaborated on regional security, economic growth and sustainable development, particularly within frameworks like ASEAN and APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation).
Economically, Thailand is New Zealand’s eighth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching significant milestones. The Thailand-New Zealand Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (TNZCEP), signed in 2005, has been instrumental in enhancing trade and investment flows.
New Zealand exports high-quality dairy products, meat and wood to Thailand, while Thailand exports automotive parts, electronics and seafood to New Zealand. This agreement continues to create opportunities for businesses in both countries.
Education has been a key pillar in the Thailand-New Zealand relationship. Thousands of Thai students have pursued higher education in New Zealand, benefiting from its world-class institutions and innovative learning environments. Scholarships and exchange programs have further strengthened academic collaborations, fostering deeper understanding and people-to-people connections.
Beyond academics, cultural exchanges have also played a vital role in bringing the two nations closer. Events such as Thai cultural festivals in New Zealand and New Zealand Week celebrations in Thailand showcase the vibrant traditions, arts and culinary delights of both countries. The increasing number of Thai tourists visiting New Zealand, and vice versa, highlights the growing cultural affinity and shared appreciation for each other’s unique heritage.
As both nations look ahead, there is immense potential to expand cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, technological innovation, and sustainable tourism. With shared commitments to environmental protection and economic resilience, Thailand and New Zealand continue to explore new avenues for collaboration that will benefit their citizens and the broader global community.
On this special occasion of New Zealand’s national day, Thailand extends its warmest congratulations and reaffirmation of a strong, dynamic partnership. As the relationship evolves, the friendship between these two nations remains steadfast, promising a future of mutual prosperity and deeper ties.