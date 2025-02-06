New Zealand National Day: A time to celebrate 67 years of Thai-Kiwi friendship

Educational and cultural exchange

Education has been a key pillar in the Thailand-New Zealand relationship. Thousands of Thai students have pursued higher education in New Zealand, benefiting from its world-class institutions and innovative learning environments. Scholarships and exchange programs have further strengthened academic collaborations, fostering deeper understanding and people-to-people connections.

Beyond academics, cultural exchanges have also played a vital role in bringing the two nations closer. Events such as Thai cultural festivals in New Zealand and New Zealand Week celebrations in Thailand showcase the vibrant traditions, arts and culinary delights of both countries. The increasing number of Thai tourists visiting New Zealand, and vice versa, highlights the growing cultural affinity and shared appreciation for each other’s unique heritage.

A future of shared prosperity

As both nations look ahead, there is immense potential to expand cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, technological innovation, and sustainable tourism. With shared commitments to environmental protection and economic resilience, Thailand and New Zealand continue to explore new avenues for collaboration that will benefit their citizens and the broader global community.

On this special occasion of New Zealand’s national day, Thailand extends its warmest congratulations and reaffirmation of a strong, dynamic partnership. As the relationship evolves, the friendship between these two nations remains steadfast, promising a future of mutual prosperity and deeper ties.