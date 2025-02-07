Will Thailand successfully end call-centre gangs after utility cuts?

Thailand has cut off power supplies, internet connections and fuel exports to Myanmar’s border regions, which are notorious for harboring transnational criminals. This action is considered a significant challenge for the country, Krungthep Turakij reported.
The operation of cutting power supply to five Myanmar border towns on Wednesday has shown initial success, as Myawaddy began hoarding fuel almost immediately and electricity consumption in Shwe Kokko dropped by 40%.
The affected border areas include Kanchanaburi (Three Pagodas-Payathongzu), Tak (Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Ban Huay Muang to Myawaddy), and Chiang Rai (Ban Mueang Daeng and First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to Tachileik).
Thai army chief General Pana Klaewblaudtuk has ordered troops to closely monitor the situation along the Thailand-Myanmar border. This decision, signed by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, comes amid increasing pressure from victims of call-centre gangs operating across the region and after China’s Assistant Public Security Minister Liu Zhongyi visited to seek help from Thai agencies.
In addition to cutting utilities along the Myanmar border, the Chinese delegation urged Thailand to expedite the arrest of call-centre gang leaders, and proposed the establishment of a Thai-Chinese coordination centre to boost efforts to dismantle these criminal operations.
The delegation also urged Thai authorities to locate Chinese victims still held in Myanmar and push for their swift release.
A source from a Thai security agency told Krungthep Turakij that the utility cuts aim to force Myanmar to take action against the call-centre gangs, though this may cause hardship for locals in the area. Thai officials, however, believe the masterminds behind the call-centre gangs may hoard fuel to generate electricity for a while, or get power supplies from Laos and China.
“They planned strategically before establishing their bases along the Thai border,” a source said. “They invested 1 billion baht to build a new city, and as a result, may turn to alternative power sources.”
However, a source cautioned that if Myanmar closes its border checkpoints in retaliation, the Thai border economy could be negatively impacted. Thai security agencies are expected to monitor the situation for a month before making further assessments.
Officials have stated that this utility cut is just the beginning as Thailand plans a broader crackdown on the transnational crime hub along the Thai-Myanmar border.