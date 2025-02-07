Will Thailand successfully end call-centre gangs after utility cuts?

Thailand has cut off power supplies, internet connections and fuel exports to Myanmar’s border regions, which are notorious for harboring transnational criminals. This action is considered a significant challenge for the country, Krungthep Turakij reported.

The operation of cutting power supply to five Myanmar border towns on Wednesday has shown initial success, as Myawaddy began hoarding fuel almost immediately and electricity consumption in Shwe Kokko dropped by 40%.

The affected border areas include Kanchanaburi (Three Pagodas-Payathongzu), Tak (Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Ban Huay Muang to Myawaddy), and Chiang Rai (Ban Mueang Daeng and First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to Tachileik).