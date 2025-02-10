Expanding LNG imports from US in Japan's interest: Ishiba

Appearing on a program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., better known as NHK, Ishiba also emphasized the need to diversify energy sources.
He expressed his eagerness to reduce the US trade deficit with Japan, an issue US President Donald Trump prioritizes. Explaining what was discussed during his summit with Trump in Washington on Friday, Ishiba said that Trump did not request an additional increase in Japan's expanding defence spending. "That's a matter for Japan to decide," Ishiba said.
Regarding Nippon Steel Corp.'s plan to acquire United States Steel Corp., he said: "It's not just an acquisition. An investment will be made, and (US Steel) will remain a US company." Ishiba did not elaborate, only reiterating remarks on the topic made at the joint news conference with Trump after their summit.
At the conference, Trump did not rule out the possibility of increasing tariffs on Japan. On this, Ishiba said: "The form (of relationship) in which one side exploits the other cannot last long. Is there any problem (between the two countries) that makes it necessary to raise tariffs?"
On security cooperation, Ishiba said, "We confirmed at the summit that it is important for Japan and the United States to take responsibility for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region."
"The need to denuclearize North Korea was confirmed at the summit. It is a recognition shared between Japan and the United States," he said in an apparent effort to wipe out concerns that Washington will officially recognize Pyongyang as a nuclear power.
Looking back at his first in-person meeting with Trump, Ishiba said: "I've got an impression that we can talk quite calmly without haste. I think we are compatible."
Photo by Reuters