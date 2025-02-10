Expanding LNG imports from US in Japan's interest: Ishiba

Appearing on a program of Japan Broadcasting Corp., better known as NHK, Ishiba also emphasized the need to diversify energy sources.

He expressed his eagerness to reduce the US trade deficit with Japan, an issue US President Donald Trump prioritizes. Explaining what was discussed during his summit with Trump in Washington on Friday, Ishiba said that Trump did not request an additional increase in Japan's expanding defence spending. "That's a matter for Japan to decide," Ishiba said.

Regarding Nippon Steel Corp.'s plan to acquire United States Steel Corp., he said: "It's not just an acquisition. An investment will be made, and (US Steel) will remain a US company." Ishiba did not elaborate, only reiterating remarks on the topic made at the joint news conference with Trump after their summit.