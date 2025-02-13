Fire at Thai Buddhist temple in New York claims 2 lives

A Thai Buddhist monk and a Thai man lost their lives in a massive fire at Wat Usa Buddhayaram in New York, the United States on Wednesday morning (local time).

The fire broke out at around 6am inside the monastery located in the Bronx and quickly spread to an adjacent home, according to a local report.

About 150 firefighters fought the flames for over two hours and eventually brought the fire under control amid extreme cold weather and strong winds, the report said.