Gas explosion at Taiwan Department Store kills 5, injures 7

The blast occurred on the 12th floor, where construction work was underway. The department stated that the food court on that floor was closed at the time due to ongoing renovations.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 11.30am, deploying dozens of firefighters. The explosion caused significant damage to the building’s exterior, with debris scattered across nearby streets.
Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen, who felt the explosion from her nearby office, said that while rescue efforts remained the top priority, authorities were also investigating the cause and assessing other potential hazards.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te urged a swift investigation into the incident in a statement on his Facebook page.
Reuters