Trump says he wants to work with Russia, China on limiting nuclear weapons

Trump said he would take a fresh look at the issue, starting with conversations with Putin and Xi, and potentially moving to a trilateral meeting.

He gave no specific timeline for these discussions, but said he hoped to get started in the "not too distant future."

"There's no reason for us to be spending almost $1 trillion on military. There's no reason for you to be spending $400 billion - China is going to be at $400 billion," he said. "I'm going to say we can settle this, we can spend this on other things."

Trump said it didn't matter to him where the meetings took place. "It's the end result that counts."

"We already have so many, you could destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over," he said. "China is trying to catch up because they're very substantially behind, but within five or six years, they'll be even."

