Trump keeps tariffs drumbeat going, with autos targeted next

"Maybe around April 2," Trump said in response to a question about when auto tariffs might be coming, during an executive order signing session in the Oval Office. "I would have done them on April 1...But we're going to do it on April 2."

It was the latest in a litany of trade actions Trump has unveiled since taking office for the second time on January 20.

Since his inauguration, he has imposed a 10% tariff on all imports from China, on top of existing levies; announced and then delayed for a month 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada; set a March 12 start date for 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminium; and on Thursday directed his economics team to devise plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that taxes US imports.

It has been a blur of orders that Trump has asserted will level the playing field for American goods abroad and reinvigorate a long-declining US manufacturing base but which have also sown confusion among businesses, irked long-standing US allies and stoked worries among consumers and economists about a renewed upswing in inflation.