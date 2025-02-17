China's pet economy 3.0: Pampering paws and claws

As a reference, China was home to 73.4 million infants and toddlers under four years old in 2021; a number that has dwindled in recent years due to birth rate declines.

When compared with the 2025 China Pet Industry White Paper, however, Goldman Sachs' calculation was quite conservative.

The white paper noted that the pet population in China's urban area alone had reached 120 million in 2024, with the urban pet (dog and cat) consumption market exceeding 300 billion yuan ($41.8 billion).

The latest data released by China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development showed that China had an urban population of around 930 million in 2023, which means, on average, one out of every eight urban residents, regardless of age or gender, owns a pet.

Along with that, is an explosive pet consumption market in China, the world's second-largest economy and most populous country.

FROM "FRIENDS" TO "CHILDREN"

Previously, people would call their pets "friends"—it was all about companionship. But today, the new generation of pet owners treats their pets like their own flesh and blood. It is not just a name change but a whole new level of love and care.

Shen Jing pampers her fur baby in every aspect of life. From meticulously choosing high-quality dog food brands, ordering custom-made treats and toys, scheduling regular trips to the grooming parlour, to occasionally splurging on creative styling, the 23-year-old treats her Golden Retriever as if it were her child.

"I spend around 1,500 yuan per month on my dog, mostly on food, snacks and toys, with some going toward healthcare expenses," she shares.