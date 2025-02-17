Kosovo and Thailand: Celebrating diplomatic ties on National Day

Diplomatic relations and cooperation

Thailand and Kosovo formally established diplomatic relations in 2008, after Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia.

While Thailand was awaiting the decision of the UN Security Council on the issue at the time, the two countries soon found common ground on supporting each other’s aspirations on the international stage.

Thailand has consistently supported Kosovo’s position in global forums, while Kosovo appreciates Thailand’s commitment to peace, democracy and human rights.

Over the years, the two countries have worked together on issues of mutual concern, focusing on multilateral diplomacy and international cooperation.

In March 2012, Thai deputy prime minister Yuthasak Sasiprapha said steps would be taken to facilitate travel for Kosovo's citizens in Thailand. Later that year, in a meeting between Thailand’s foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul and Kosovo’s foreign minister Enver Hoxhaj, Thailand signalled its positive stance on recognising Kosovo’s independence, a move that was warmly welcomed by Kosovo.