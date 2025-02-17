Kosovo and Thailand: Celebrating diplomatic ties on National Day

Thailand and Kosovo formally established diplomatic relations in 2008, after Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia.
While Thailand was awaiting the decision of the UN Security Council on the issue at the time, the two countries soon found common ground on supporting each other’s aspirations on the international stage.
Thailand has consistently supported Kosovo’s position in global forums, while Kosovo appreciates Thailand’s commitment to peace, democracy and human rights.
Over the years, the two countries have worked together on issues of mutual concern, focusing on multilateral diplomacy and international cooperation.
In March 2012, Thai deputy prime minister Yuthasak Sasiprapha said steps would be taken to facilitate travel for Kosovo's citizens in Thailand. Later that year, in a meeting between Thailand’s foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul and Kosovo’s foreign minister Enver Hoxhaj, Thailand signalled its positive stance on recognising Kosovo’s independence, a move that was warmly welcomed by Kosovo.
One of the most notable aspects of the relationship between Kosovo and Thailand is the rich cultural exchange.
Thailand, known for its vibrant heritage, exquisite cuisine, and hospitality, has engaged in reciprocal sharing with Kosovo, which boasts a history rich in Ottoman and Byzantine influences.
Both countries have also become increasingly interested in promoting tourism. Thai visitors explore Kosovo’s stunning landscapes, medieval architecture and warm, welcoming communities. Conversely, Kosovo has become more aware of Thailand’s world-renowned festivals, Buddhist temples and traditional art forms.
This cultural exchange fosters mutual respect and curiosity, leading to increased engagement in arts, crafts, and culinary traditions between the two nations.
Although trade between Kosovo and Thailand is still developing, there is potential for growth in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and technology.
Thailand’s expertise in food production, agriculture and infrastructure development could support Kosovo in strengthening its own economic sectors.
Meanwhile, Kosovo’s unique agricultural products and its strategic location in Southeastern Europe present opportunities for Thai businesses to invest.
Education plays a critical role in strengthening bilateral ties between Thailand and Kosovo.
Both nations have expressed interest in expanding student-exchange programmes, internships, and academic partnerships, allowing young people to gain unique insights into each other’s cultures and histories.
Thai students can learn about Kosovo’s struggle for independence and its ongoing development, while Kosovo’s youth can benefit from Thailand’s innovation and technology-driven industries.
Additionally, people-to-people connections are steadily growing, with increased tourism, business partnerships, and digital communication further connecting the two nations. These ties are building a foundation of friendship and understanding.
As Kosovo celebrates its National Day, Thailand recognises the growing opportunities to deepen their bilateral relationship. Both countries are committed to expanding economic partnerships, promoting cultural exchanges, and fostering educational collaborations.
Through these efforts, Kosovo and Thailand aim to promote peace, prosperity, and mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and cultures.
Thailand has extended its warm congratulations to Kosovo on its National Day and looks forward to a future of stronger ties, built on shared values and a deep commitment to peace and international cooperation.