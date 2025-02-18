Japan vows to make maximum use of nuclear power

The commitment, made in a revised basic energy plan adopted at a cabinet meeting, represents a major policy shift after the government had sought to reduce dependence on nuclear power as much as possible since the 2011 triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
The basic plan sets the direction of the country's medium- to long-term energy policy. In the first update to the plan in about three years, the government vowed to promote the restart of idled nuclear reactors and the rebuilding of ageing reactors.
The government sought to bring almost all of the country's 36 nuclear reactors, including those under construction, online and said nuclear power is expected to account for about 20 % of its total electricity generation in fiscal 2040.
In the revised plan, the government said that it is necessary to take concerns over the safety of nuclear power seriously after it received as much as 40,000 public comments about its energy policy. "We will carefully explain why nuclear power is necessary to dispel concerns," Economy Minister Yoji Muto said at a press conference.
The new plan called for raising the proportion of renewable energy sources to some 40-50 % of the total, up from 22.9 % in fiscal 2023, which ended in March last year.
The government aims to reduce the proportion of thermal power to some 30-40 % of the total from about 70 % at present. The government also said that it is considering support measures aimed at attracting companies to areas with power sources effective in reducing carbon emissions such as renewable energy and nuclear power plants.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters