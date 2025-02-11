Thai people’s love for Japan and the tourism boom

The growth of Thai-Japan tourism

Tourism between Thailand and Japan has seen significant growth in recent years. Thailand consistently ranks among the top countries sending visitors to Japan, with more than 1 million Thai tourists visiting annually. In 2019, Japan welcomed a record 1.3 million Thai visitors—a remarkable increase from a decade ago.

This growth can be attributed to the rise of affordable and convenient flight options between the two countries, with both Thai and Japanese airlines offering direct flights to popular destinations in Japan.

The increased accessibility has made it easier for Thai travellers to visit Japan, whether for a quick holiday or a longer stay.

Visa simplification: A game-changer for tourism

A major factor driving the tourism boom is Japan's efforts to simplify the visa process for Thai citizens. Japan has made it easier for Thai travellers to obtain tourist visas, reducing the time and effort involved in securing entry.

The introduction of multiple-entry visas has also made it more convenient for those who wish to visit Japan multiple times within a set period.

In addition, the visa exemption agreements between Thailand and Japan, which allow for short visits without a visa, have been instrumental in boosting tourism.

These simplified visa processes have opened the doors to more Thai tourists, encouraging them to experience Japan's rich culture and scenic beauty.

Experiencing Japanese culture in Thailand

While Japan has become a favoured destination for Thai tourists, there is also a growing interest in Thai culture among Japanese people.

Many Japanese visitors are drawn to Thailand's warm hospitality, delectable cuisine, and unique cultural and natural attractions.

In recent years, Thailand has seen an increasing number of Japanese tourists exploring cities like Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, enjoying the country's diverse offerings.

In both countries, cultural festivals and events have helped bridge the gap between their cultures. In Thailand, events such as the "Japan Expo" and "Sakura Festival" attract large crowds eager to experience Japanese culture firsthand.

In Japan, the Songkran Festival has been celebrated with increasing popularity, allowing Thai traditions to shine and offer Japanese people a chance to experience Thailand’s rich heritage.

Japanese National Day: A celebration of partnership

Japanese National Day, celebrated on February 11 each year, commemorates the accession of Japan's first emperor, Jimmu, in 660 BC.

It’s a day to reflect on the long-standing bond between Japan and Thailand, a relationship built on shared history, respect and cultural admiration.

The future of Thai-Japan tourism appears promising. As the ease of travel, visa processes, and flights continue to improve, the number of Thai visitors to Japan is expected to rise even further.

The cultural exchange, along with mutual respect and admiration, will continue to fuel tourism growth, ensuring that the relationship between Thailand and Japan remains vibrant for generations to come.