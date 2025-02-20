Japan’s ODA shifts to a new offer-based approach for Asia’s future

[Offer-based ODA is underway in Africa as well. In March, Japan and Mozambique agreed to assist in a project on counter-terrorism and socioeconomic development. In Cabo Delgado, a northern province of Mozambique, armed attacks have halted some of the largest liquefied natural gas projects in Africa. Japan will provide automobiles and motorcycles to be used for anti-terrorism and security operations, as well as human resources development programs for police and judicial authorities to crack down on terrorism. This offer is based on the needs of local communities that seek stable security and resumption of development projects.]

Japan’s ODA dates back to 1954 when it joined the Colombo Plan, an organization for regional cooperation in Asia, two years before it became a member of the United Nations. It was only nine years since the end of the Second World War. Japan was also in the middle of postwar reconstruction and was by no means a rich nation, but it assumed the role of postwar reparations to Asian countries.

For Japan, which lacked abundant natural resources and did not maintain a powerful military force after the war, ODA for supporting the economic development of other countries was also an important tool for peaceful diplomacy. The development of infrastructure such as ports and highways through Japan’s ODA facilitated the expansion of Japanese companies into those countries, creating win-win relationships.

Japan’s ODA continued to grow with its economic development, and in 1989 Japan surpassed the United States as the world’s largest donor nation. However, it was overtaken by the United States in 2001 due to a sluggish economy, and today it has fallen to third place. The government’s budget for ODA peaked at 1,168.7 billion yen in FY1997 and has continued to fall ever since, amounting to only 565 billion yen in FY2024.

The United Nations sets the target for each country’s ODA provision at 0.7% of the gross national income, but Japan has managed to provide only half that level in recent years.

With no prospect of increasing ODA spending, Japan aims to enhance the quality of its assistance. As part of its ongoing ODA reform, Japan updated its Development Cooperation Charter, which sets out the basic policy for ODA, for the first time in eight years in June 2023 and incorporated “offer-type cooperation” as a new assistance framework.

In addition to traditional assistance for infrastructure construction, including roads, bridges, and ports, Japan will proactively offer a wide range of programs that encompass climate action, promotion of digitalization, building stronger supply chains, and human resources development.

Southeast Asian countries have developed basic infrastructure and achieved economic development, and are now seeking sustainable technical guidance and advanced human resources development with the aim of achieving high-quality economic development and enriching people’s lives.

To contribute to that end, a new form of ODA—one that embodies the proverb “Don’t give a man a fish; teach him how to fish”—is being called for, and offer-type cooperation symbolizes that.

[Akihiko Tanaka, president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which is responsible for Japan’s ODA operations, said in an interview with the Nikkei, “The list of developing countries has changed considerably over the past 70 years. Thailand and Indonesia are now upper-middle-income countries. In the future, co-creation based on mutual insights will be key in ODA, instead of just unilateral assistance. The idea is to solve social issues together in a way that also benefits Japan through the technology and knowledge developed through the effort.”]

The Development Cooperation Charter updated last year also states, “Japan will realize cooperation that does not involve...economic coercion, and that does not undermine the independence and sustainability of developing countries.”

Debt traps, in which excessive loans are extended without regard for the borrower’s financial capacity or ability to repay, leading to economic control, have become a global issue. Although ODA serves to strengthen the diplomatic and economic relationships of both parties, it must never compromise the independence of the country on the receiving end of support.

Moreover, assistance will be ineffective if the plan is one-sided and not tailored to local circumstances. Offer-based ODA is characterized by an approach in which Japan and its counterpart work together to flesh out the details of assistance. There is now a need for this type of ODA, similar to tailor-made clothing, created through close communication between the tailor and the customer.

