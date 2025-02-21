World War III "not so far away" but will not happen under his presidency: Trump

CNN citing Trump at the Future Investment Initiative Institute Priority Summit in Miami

Trump pointed to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, warning that World War III is "not so far away". However, he stated that his presidency would prevent it from happening.

"Around the world, I’m moving quickly to end wars, settle conflicts and restore the planet to peace – I want peace, and I don’t want to see … everybody being killed," Trump said.

"And take a look at the death in the Middle East, and the death that’s taking place between Russia and Ukraine that’s been going on, and we’re going to end it.