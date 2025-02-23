People celebrate Japan Emperor\'s 65th birthday at Palace

Emperor Naruhito appeared on the balcony of the palace's Chowa-den hall a total of three times in the morning with Empress Masako, and the couple's daughter, Princes Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako.

They waved to the visitors with smiles. Members of the public were allowed to enter their names in a congratulatory book in front of the Imperial Household Agency building in the afternoon.

According to the agency, a total of 23,019 people, including those who signed the book, visited the palace on the day. In the afternoon, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako dined with other Imperial Family members, the legislative, administrative and judicial heads of Japan, and others in the Emperor's birthday lunch ceremony called Enkai no Gi at the palace. The number of participants stood at about 100.