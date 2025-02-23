People celebrate Japan Emperor\'s 65th birthday at Palace

"I wish everyone around the country a peaceful spring," the Emperor told crowds of people who gathered at the palace in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward for the greeting event.
Meanwhile, Emperor Naruhito said, "I would like to send my heartfelt sympathies to people who have suffered hardships and damage due to the recent heavy snow."
Emperor Naruhito appeared on the balcony of the palace's Chowa-den hall a total of three times in the morning with Empress Masako, and the couple's daughter, Princes Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako.
They waved to the visitors with smiles. Members of the public were allowed to enter their names in a congratulatory book in front of the Imperial Household Agency building in the afternoon.
According to the agency, a total of 23,019 people, including those who signed the book, visited the palace on the day. In the afternoon, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako dined with other Imperial Family members, the legislative, administrative and judicial heads of Japan, and others in the Emperor's birthday lunch ceremony called Enkai no Gi at the palace. The number of participants stood at about 100.
It is the first time in five years that Enkai no Gi has been held. The ceremony was not held in 2021-2024 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of the ceremony, Emperor Naruhito said, "I pray for the happiness of the people and the development of the country, and also for your health."
Emperor Naruhito later received congratulations from foreign ambassadors to Japan at the palace and then visited the residence of his parents, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, in Tokyo's Minato Ward to greet them and report his 65th birthday.
Meanwhile, a tea ceremony with foreign ambassadors was canceled as a precaution against infections.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters