Japan struggling for LNG 3 years after Ukraine War

In particular, the fierce global competition for liquefied natural gas has led to spikes in electricity and gas bills, heavily weighing on household finances.

Japanese power and gas companies are struggling to diversify sources of LNG for stable supplies amid the risk of disruptions in imports from Russia, which account for nearly 10 % of Japan's overall LNG procurement.

Japan relies on imports for most of LNG it consumes. According to the industry ministry, market prices of LNG, used as fuel for thermal power generation and materials for city gas, had been on an uptrend since 2021 and surged further in 2022 in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.