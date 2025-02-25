Four killed, six injured in South Korea highway construction collapse

The fire agency stated that the South Chungcheong Province Fire Headquarters first received a report at the highway construction site in Sanpyeong-ri, Anseong at 9.49am.

Authorities arrived at the site 10 minutes later and began rescue operations for those trapped under the debris.

Among 10 workers on the bridge Tuesday morning, two were found dead, seven workers were injured from the collapse and one was missing as of 11.45am according to the National Fire Agency.

After rescuing the last worker later in the day, the fire authority confirmed the death of two more workers who were found severely injured and in a state of cardiac arrest.