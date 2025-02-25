Kuwait celebrates 64th National Day: Strengthening ties with Thailand

The Significance of National Day
Kuwait originally marked its independence from British protection on June 19, 1961. However, because of the extreme summer heat, National Day was moved to February 25 in 1963, coinciding with the date Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salim Al-Sabah became ruler. His reign saw significant political and social reforms, laying the groundwork for the modern state of Kuwait.
A Long-Standing Diplomatic Relationship
Thailand and Kuwait have enjoyed warm relations for more than six decades, since establishing diplomatic links in 1963. This enduring partnership has fostered collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, energy and tourism.
In December 2024, the two nations held their first round of political consultations in Bangkok. Co-chaired by Thailand's deputy permanent secretary for foreign affairs, Paisan Ruapanichakit, and Kuwait's assistant foreign minister for Asian affairs, Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, the meeting emphasised a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation. Discussions covered a wide range of areas, with both sides expressing satisfaction with their long-established relationship and agreeing to explore formal agreements in priority sectors.
Recent Developments and Future Ties
Thailand and Kuwait celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. To mark this milestone, they signed a mutual visa-exemption agreement for diplomatic, special, and official passport holders, facilitating easier travel for officials and promoting closer collaboration.
Furthermore, in this month, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Thailand held discussions on a potential trade agreement, demonstrating Thailand's ambition to strengthen economic ties not only with Kuwait but also the wider Persian Gulf region.
Cultural and Economic Links
The relationship between Thailand and Kuwait goes beyond formal agreements. There has been a noticeable increase in people-to-people exchanges, with Kuwaiti tourists frequently visiting Thailand and a growing Thai expatriate community in Kuwait. These interactions have deepened cultural understanding and strengthened economic links, particularly in the hospitality and service industries.
Looking to the Future
As Kuwait celebrates its National Day, the nation reflects on its achievements and looks forward to strengthening its international partnerships. The recent diplomatic engagements and agreements with Thailand illustrate a shared vision for a prosperous future, built on mutual respect and cooperation.
This National Day serves as a reminder of the enduring friendship between Kuwait and Thailand, promising continued collaboration in the years ahead.