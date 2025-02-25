Kuwait celebrates 64th National Day: Strengthening ties with Thailand

Recent Developments and Future Ties



Thailand and Kuwait celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. To mark this milestone, they signed a mutual visa-exemption agreement for diplomatic, special, and official passport holders, facilitating easier travel for officials and promoting closer collaboration.



Furthermore, in this month, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Thailand held discussions on a potential trade agreement, demonstrating Thailand's ambition to strengthen economic ties not only with Kuwait but also the wider Persian Gulf region.



Cultural and Economic Links



The relationship between Thailand and Kuwait goes beyond formal agreements. There has been a noticeable increase in people-to-people exchanges, with Kuwaiti tourists frequently visiting Thailand and a growing Thai expatriate community in Kuwait. These interactions have deepened cultural understanding and strengthened economic links, particularly in the hospitality and service industries.

Looking to the Future



As Kuwait celebrates its National Day, the nation reflects on its achievements and looks forward to strengthening its international partnerships. The recent diplomatic engagements and agreements with Thailand illustrate a shared vision for a prosperous future, built on mutual respect and cooperation.



This National Day serves as a reminder of the enduring friendship between Kuwait and Thailand, promising continued collaboration in the years ahead.