Thailand, China reinforce scam crackdown amid Cambodia rumours

China forged a tripartite crackdown on call-centre scams on Myanmar’s border after news that a Chinese actor had been kidnapped and trafficked through Thailand to a scam compound went viral in January. Thailand agreed to cooperate by shutting off power and internet to five Myanmar border areas earlier this month. Since then, a Myanmar militia has rounded up thousands of scam-compound workers on Myanmar’s border for repatriation through Thailand. The first batch of workers arrived earlier this month, many with stories of torture endured while being forced to scam people around the world.

Thailand, China and other regional countries can also use the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) framework to tackle transnational crime. China will chair an MLC meeting late this year to follow up on the issue.