Global debt marches to record high, raising risk of bond vigilantes, IIF says

The $7 trillion rise in global debt was less than half of the 2023 increase when expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts sparked a borrowing surge. The IIF warned, however, that so-called bond vigilantes could punish governments if rising fiscal deficits persist.

"The increasing scrutiny of fiscal balances — particularly in countries with highly polarized political landscapes — has been a defining feature of recent years," the IIF said.

Market reactions to fiscal policies in the United Kingdom brought down the short-lived tenure of Prime Minister Liz Truss in 2022, while similar pressures in France ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier last year.

Debt-to-GDP - an indicator of the ability to repay debt - approached 328%, a 1.5 percentage point increase, as government debt levels of $95 trillion clashed with slowing inflation and economic growth.



The IIF said it expects debt growth to slow this year, amid unprecedented global economic policy uncertainty and still-elevated borrowing costs.

