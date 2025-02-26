Japan's new condo price hits record high in 2024

Among major regional cities, the average price jumped 40.1 % to 55.98 million yen in Fukuoka, 31.8 % to 53.72 million yen in Hiroshima and 27.2 % to 58.9 million yen in Sendai.

The number of new condos put on sale across the country dropped 8.6 % to 59,467 units, falling below 60,000 units for the first time in four years.

"There were shortages of construction workers, especially in regional cities" following the introduction of tighter overtime regulations at construction sites in April, an official at Real Estate Economic Institute said.