Japan warns citizens in Thailand of threats after Uyghur repatriation

The Japanese Embassy in Thailand has issued a warning to its citizens regarding potential security threats following the repatriation of 40 Uyghur refugees to China.

The advisory, also posted on the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s website (anzen.mofa.go.jp), references the 2015 bombing at the Erawan Shrine in downtown Bangkok after a similar repatriation of Uyghur individuals. Japanese nationals were among the 20 killed and 125 injured in the attack.

Japanese residents and tourists have been advised to exercise caution, especially in crowded areas such as tourist attractions, event venues, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, public transportation and religious sites, which could be potential targets.

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy confirmed the return of 40 Uyghur individuals to China after over a decade of detention in Thailand. The repatriation occurred in the early hours of Thursday via a chartered flight operated by a Chinese civil aviation company, landing in Xinjiang.

The deportation has drawn international criticism, with concerns about the potential risks these individuals may face upon their return.