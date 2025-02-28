Uyghurs: A Turkic ethnic group with deep roots in Xinjiang and beyond

The majority of Uyghurs are Muslims and speak the Uyghur language, which is closely related to Turkish. Culturally, they share strong historical and social ties with Central Asian countries.
However, numerous organisations have accused the Chinese government of systematically persecuting Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Allegations include forced sterilisation and forced labour.
Since 2017, scholars estimate that at least one million Uyghurs have been arbitrarily detained in what are widely referred to as Xinjiang internment camps.
According to the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), the following is a statistical overview of the regions where Uyghurs reside as of November 2023: