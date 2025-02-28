Uyghurs: A Turkic ethnic group with deep roots in Xinjiang and beyond

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

Uyghurs are a Turkic ethnic group residing in various parts of the world, with approximately 12 million living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) in Northwest China. 

The majority of Uyghurs are Muslims and speak the Uyghur language, which is closely related to Turkish. Culturally, they share strong historical and social ties with Central Asian countries.

However, numerous organisations have accused the Chinese government of systematically persecuting Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Allegations include forced sterilisation and forced labour. 

Since 2017, scholars estimate that at least one million Uyghurs have been arbitrarily detained in what are widely referred to as Xinjiang internment camps.

Uyghurs: A Turkic ethnic group with deep roots in Xinjiang and beyond

According to the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), the following is a statistical overview of the regions where Uyghurs reside as of November 2023:

Central/South Asia

  • Kazakhstan (297,000)
  • Kyrgyzstan (60,000)
  • Uzbekistan (50,000)
  • Tajikistan (10,000)
  • Afghanistan (2,000–3,000)
  • Turkmenistan (3,000)
  • India (100)
  • Pakistan (1,500)

Middle East

  • Turkey (50,000)
  • Saudi Arabia (20,000)
  • Egypt (300)
  • United Arab Emirates (fewer than 50)

Europe

  • Netherlands (3,500)
  • Norway (3,000)
  • Sweden (3,000)
  • Russia (4,000)
  • Germany (1,000–1,500)
  • France (1,000)
  • Belgium (2,000)
  • United Kingdom (500–600)
  • Finland (400)
  • Austria (400)
  • Switzerland (100–150)
  • Ireland (200)
  • Czech Republic (fewer than 50)
  • Denmark (fewer than 50)
  • Italy (fewer than 50)
  • Spain (fewer than 50)

North America

  • United States (10,000)
  • Canada (2,500)

East/Southeast Asia

  • Japan (2,000–3,000)
  • Thailand (200–300)
  • Mongolia (fewer than 1,000)
  • Indonesia (fewer than 50)
  • Malaysia (fewer than 50)
  • South Korea (fewer than 50)
  • Taiwan (fewer than 50)

Oceania

  • Australia (3,000–4,000)
  • New Zealand (75–100)

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy