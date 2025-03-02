Countries that offer a 'golden visa' in exchange for investments

Trump intends to replace the current "EB-5" immigrant investor program, which mandates a minimum investment of $800,000 for obtaining permanent residency in the US.



Often referred to as "residence by investment" or a "golden visa," such programs enable high net-worth individuals to acquire temporary or permanent residency in a foreign country.

Here is a list of major countries that offer golden visas to attract investments from wealthy individuals:

EUROPEAN UNION

Greece - Introduced a program in 2013 that allows foreign individuals to obtain permanent residence permits in Greece.

These permits require a minimum real estate investment of some 250,000 euros ($262,800) and must be renewed every five years.

Malta - Grants citizenship to foreign individuals who contribute to the country’s economic development. Requires individuals to contribute at least 600,000 euros for a minimum residence period of 36 months.

Italy - The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy, granting them Italian residence and visa-free access to Europe's open-border Schengen Area. Requires a minimum investment ranging from 250,000 to 2 million euros, depending on the risk associated with the investment.

Cyprus - Offers golden visas to foreign nationals who have invested a minimum of 300,000 euros.