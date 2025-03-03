Prince Hisahito vows to fulfill role at 1st press conference

Asked about the Emperor's status as a symbol of the country, the prince echoed the views of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, his grandfather, and Emperor Naruhito, his uncle, that the Emperor should always think of the people.

Regarding the role of the Imperial Family, the prince highlighted the importance of being aware of people's daily lives and social conditions. It is customary for Imperial Family members to hold a press conference when they become adult members of the family.

Prince Hisahito's press conference, however, was delayed due to his preparations to enter a university. His coming-of-age ceremony will be held on Sept. 6, which falls on his 19th birthday.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the prince said at the press conference that he heard "indescribably harrowing" stories from war survivors when he visited Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Okinawa prefectures.

"I'll continue to think about peace by reading books and visiting related places," he said. Meanwhile, the prince said that his strength is his ability to "devoutly pursue" his fields of interest.

For example, the prince said that he started watching dragonflies in a forest and near a pond at midday on a certain summer day and became so engrossed in his observation that he forgot the time and the sun had set.