Prince Hisahito vows to fulfill role at 1st press conference

The press conference was held at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo after Prince Hisahito turned 18 last September, reaching the age of majority in Japan.
"I hope to carry out my role as a member of the Imperial Family with the awareness of being an adult member," the prince said at the 30-minute press conference. The prince began by referring to a forest fire raging in Ofunato in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, saying, I'd like to express my heartfelt sympathy to those who were affected."
Asked about the Emperor's status as a symbol of the country, the prince echoed the views of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, his grandfather, and Emperor Naruhito, his uncle, that the Emperor should always think of the people.
Regarding the role of the Imperial Family, the prince highlighted the importance of being aware of people's daily lives and social conditions. It is customary for Imperial Family members to hold a press conference when they become adult members of the family.
Prince Hisahito's press conference, however, was delayed due to his preparations to enter a university. His coming-of-age ceremony will be held on Sept. 6, which falls on his 19th birthday.
As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the prince said at the press conference that he heard "indescribably harrowing" stories from war survivors when he visited Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Okinawa prefectures.
"I'll continue to think about peace by reading books and visiting related places," he said. Meanwhile, the prince said that his strength is his ability to "devoutly pursue" his fields of interest.
For example, the prince said that he started watching dragonflies in a forest and near a pond at midday on a certain summer day and became so engrossed in his observation that he forgot the time and the sun had set.
He said that he has been interested in insects since he was young, adding that his interests have recently expanded to include plants.
The prince is slated to enroll in the University of Tsukuba's school of life and environmental sciences this spring.
The prince is currently in his third and final year at the university's Senior High School in Tokyo. Explaining why he chose the academic field, the prince said that he was attracted to the school because it offers courses that allow students to learn by "interacting directly with organisms."
He voiced his hope to study hard and also engage in extracurricular activities. The prince also shared anecdotes about each member of his family, including one about his father's cooking.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters