Trump’s first address to Congress: tariffs, tax cuts, and key policies

Trump emphasized five key economic priorities, including trade tariffs as a negotiation tool, domestic tax cuts, expanded oil drilling, criticism of Biden-era semiconductor subsidies, and a call to use tax policies to encourage foreign companies to relocate to the U.S.

1. Trade Tariffs: A Powerful Bargaining Tool

Trump reaffirmed his commitment to using tariffs strategically, even against U.S. allies such as Canada, Mexico, and the European Union (EU)—not just China. He argued that higher tariffs on imports would secure better trade deals for America.

“The time has come for us to take our turn,” Trump said, defending his 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods.

“For decades, other countries have imposed tariffs on us. Now, it’s our turn. The EU, China, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Canada—they’ve all taxed us more than we taxed them. It’s unfair.”

Trump’s remarks were met with thunderous applause from many Republican lawmakers, who saw his tariff policies as a means of protecting American economic interests. However, some within his party remain concerned about the impact on prices and the broader economy.

“There may be some disruptions,” Trump acknowledged, “but we can handle it—it won’t be much.”