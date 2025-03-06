Thai govt admits other countries were willing to take Uyghurs

Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Ras Chaleechan on Wednesday admitted he had failed to disclose all the information when announcing earlier this week that no other country had formally asked to take in 40 Uyghurs detained for 11 years in Thailand before being forcibly repatriated to China last month.

“Some countries had requested to take them in, but I chose not to name these countries to avoid impacting other nations,” he said. “I also used the phrase ‘no country is firmly committed to accepting them’, because simply saying that a country is ‘ready to accept’ does not mean it is a feasible action for Thailand.”

He insisted that the Foreign Ministry had to consider the impact of sending Uyghurs to a third country, especially the reaction of China, that could impact the lives of Thai people.

Ras said the ministry might have been able to discreetly send the Uyghurs to a third country in the early stages, before the issue was widely reported and there was little pressure on Thailand.