Scores killed as Syrian forces seek to crush Alawite insurgency

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that more than 180 people had been killed in two days of violence in the coastal region of western Syria, which is heavily populated by members of the Alawite minority.

They included at least two dozen male residents of the Alawite town of Al Mukhtareyah killed by gunmen on Friday, the Observatory and two Alawite activists said, citing contacts in the region and video footage from the scene.

Syrian authorities said the violence began when remnants loyal to ousted leader Assad launched a deadly and well-planned attack on their forces on Thursday.

The violence has shaken interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's efforts to consolidate control as his administration struggles to get US sanctions lifted and grapples with wider security challenges, notably in the southwest, where Israel has said it will prevent Damascus from deploying forces.

The oil-rich northeast of the country also remains outside state control, held by a U.S.-backed Kurdish-led group.

Syrians took to the streets on Friday to rally in support of the government in Damascus and other cities.