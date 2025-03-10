Japan Govt starts receiving bids for stockpiled rice

In the initial round of the auction, the ministry will sell 150,000 tons of 210,000 tons of reserved rice it plans to release. It is the first release of stockpiled rice to relieve distribution bottlenecks.

Previously, the government had limited releases to cases of serious poor harvests and large-scale disasters.

Released rice is expected to hit store shelves as early as late March. The ministry will sell stockpiled rice to major buyers on the condition that it will buy back the rice within a year.